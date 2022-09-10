NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Illinois man pleads guilty to felonies in 2021 Capitol riot

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, to felony charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge, prosecutors said.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a central Illinois man pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old Shane Jason Woods of Auburn, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge.

Court documents say Woods knocked a Capitol Police officer off her feet and later that day tackled a member of the news media trying to leave a disturbance.

Woods is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People given non-renewal letters; must move out of homes on Julia Ave in Charlotte
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
Bank Of America offers zero-down loan
Bank of America offers zero-down mortgages to help new homeowners
Concord OIS Bodycam Footage
Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released
Alexander Peets bought a solar system from Pink Energy but now says it isn't working. He has a...
NC solar power company faces investigation, lawsuits and hundreds of customer complaints
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles shut down license plate agency.
License plate agency in Huntersville shut down by NCDMV

Latest News

FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US, Trump team propose names for arbiter in Mar-a-Lago probe
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
One person died after their vehicle ran off the road, struck a tree, and caught on fire in York...
One person killed after car strikes tree, catches on fire in York County
School Bus
Fight on Chester County school bus leads to arrest of a parent, sheriff’s office says