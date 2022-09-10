First Alert remains in place as rain expected to continue Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cloudy and wet weather can be expected tonight through early Sunday.

First Alert Sunday: AM fog and scattered showers, PM scattered showers and storms.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms.

Tuesday: Gradual clearing, less humid and pleasant.

We will wrap up this evening with some scattered showers and drizzle at times. Overnight there will be some passing showers and areas of patchy fog; expect lows in the 60s.

We are still on track for the combination of the moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico and an upper-level disturbance impacting our area with a round of scattered showers and some thunderstorms Sunday.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Highs on Sunday will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will end our stretch of wet weather with some hit-or-miss showers and storms ahead of a cold front on Monday.

Highs on Monday will range from the upper 70s in the mountains to lower 80s across the piedmont.

After Monday’s front moves through, sunshine and lower humidity will return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday also looks warm and dry with highs in the mid 80s. On Friday expect a slight chance for an isolated shower otherwise a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs near 83 degrees.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Earl will continue to churn in the northern Atlantic and stay away from the United States however, the storm will impact the beaches of North Carolina with large swells, creating dangerous rip currents along the coast this weekend. Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.