First Alert: Rain and storms over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert: Periods of rain likely on Saturday and scattered storms possible for our Sunday.

First Alert: Unsettled at times this weekend

Cold front moves through next week

Sunny & comfortable by mid-week!

The seasonable and comfortable conditions we had to wrap up the work week won’t last through the weekend! Overnight, showers will lift into the area out of the south and will overspread a good portion of the area on Saturday morning.

As this rain continues to lift northwards over the course of the day, a few breaks in the afternoon hours will be possible. Another wave of rain, and even thunderstorms in areas southeast of I-77, will return for the evening hours and could continue through the overnight. Between the rain and the cloud cover, highs will only make it into the mid 70s for most locations!

Forecast for the weekend (WBTV)

By Sunday, a few passing showers will be possible in the morning and scattered storms will develop over portions of the area by the afternoon and evening. Not everyone sees rain on Sunday, in fact, the best chance of rain will be for our far western and far eastern counties.

Although much of the day will be dry in your location, you’ll want to stay weather aware as lighting is possible. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s by Sunday afternoon.

Overall, this weekend won’t be a complete washout, but be flexible with those outdoor plans and keep your First Alert Weather App handy! Saturday will be more active than Sunday.

Scattered storms will then return to the forecast at the start of next week until a cold front moves through on Tuesday. Behind this front, high pressure will usher in seasonable and dry conditions for the rest of the work week!

Tropical Update: Hurricane Earl is the only named storm in the Atlantic Basin as of Friday evening and is forecast to weaken as it pushes northeast over the course of the weekend. Dangerous rip currents and surf will remain likely until the start of next week along the east coast. There is only one additional area to watch in the Atlantic with a low chance of tropical development over the next 2-5 days.

