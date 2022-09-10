First Alert issued for Saturday as steady rain expected most of the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As tropical moisture streams from the Gulf of Mexico into the Carolinas, we’ll go from a steady rain on Saturday to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Sunday.

First Alert Today: Steady showers early, scattered showers PM, cooler.

First Alert Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, warmer.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms, warm.

Our Saturday will be cloudy and cool with some periods of heavy rain at times. By the late afternoon hours, some more scattered showers will be possible otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight will remain cloudy with a chance for scattered showers; expect lows in the 60s.

Moderate to heavy rainfall along with some patchy fog will continue for this morning. By the afternoon, we'll still be mostly cloudy but the widespread rain should taper off to areas of scattered showers. Stay safe!! #NCwx #SCwx #CLT pic.twitter.com/vLG2E9xruE — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) September 10, 2022

On Sunday the combination of the moisture continuing stream in from the Gulf of Mexico and an upper-level disturbance will impact our area with a round of scattered showers and some thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs tomorrow will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will end our stretch of wet weather with some hit-or-miss showers and storms on Monday.

Highs on Monday will range from the upper 70s in the mountains to lower 80s across the piedmont.

Sunshine will return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. Thursday also looks warm and dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Earl will continue to churn in the northern Atlantic and stay away from the United States however, the storm will impact the beaches of North Carolina with large swells, creating dangerous rip currents along the coast this weekend. Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

