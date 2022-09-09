NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say

The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to troopers.
By KWQC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A 16-year-old died Tuesday night after being hit by a semi-truck on a portion of Interstate 80, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Authorities said a semi-truck was heading westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.

The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to troopers.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bank Of America offers zero-down loan
Bank of America offers zero-down mortgages to help new homeowners
Alexander Peets bought a solar system from Pink Energy but now says it isn't working. He has a...
NC solar power company faces investigation, lawsuits and hundreds of customer complaints
Concord OIS Bodycam Footage
Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released
North Wilkesboro Speedway has canceled all of its October dirt racing events.
North Wilkesboro Speedway announces cancellation of October dirt races
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

Latest News

A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
5 killed in shooting in Maryland, officials say
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting Ohio for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip...
LIVE: Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing
There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.
Just add water: Kellogg’s launches new cereal
Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta.
Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia
Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in...
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king