Quiet day ahead of First Alerts for rain this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One last quiet and comfortable day before widespread rain moves back in the picture.

Pleasant and warm weather for today with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will fall to the mid to upper 60s with our first round of rain moving in.

Starting Saturday morning, a big push of tropical moisture will arrive with periods of rain in the morning and afternoon hours. It does appear there WILL be breaks in the rain, so not a total washout, especially for the evening hours. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but the lightning threat remains low. A flooding concern remains especially for the high country. Expect a cooler and overcast day with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Sunday will not be nearly as wet as Saturday with scattered showers and storms primarily during the afternoon/evening hours across the region. The day will feature mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures warming back into the low to mid-80s.

The chance for showers and storms continues into Monday as a cold front approaches from the west. High temperatures will remain near the mid-80s. Once that front moves in Tuesday, dry and pleasant weather will take over for the rest of the work week – a taste of fall which officially begins in less than 2 weeks!

Checking on the Tropics: Hurricane Earl out in the Atlantic is passing east of Bermuda. While Earl will continue to track to the NE away from the United States, the swells of the storm will produce dangerous rip currents to the Carolina beaches through early next week. If you or someone you know is headed to the beach this weekend, make sure to pay attention to the warning flags. Swimmers are urged to swim only in beaches protected by lifeguards and only experienced swimmers should enter the surf.

