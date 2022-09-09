NC DHHS Flu
Police: Remains of missing man found in ‘makeshift tomb’; woman arrested

Police say Trista Spicer is facing a murder charge after a missing man's remains were found at a California home.(San Bernardino Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in California have arrested a woman after investigators made a disturbing discovery at a home late last month.

The San Bernardino Police Department reports officers were called to a property on Aug. 23 after receiving a tip about possible human remains at the residence.

Police said they gathered enough information for a search warrant and found what appeared to be a “makeshift tomb” on the property.

According to the department, investigators found human remains inside the tomb that were identified as Eric Mercado, a person who was reported missing by his family in 2014.

Police said Mercado had previously lived at the property with another person, Trista Spicer. An arrest warrant was issued for Spicer’s arrest after homicide detectives said evidence found her responsible for his death.

On Sept. 2, investigators located and arrested Spicer in the city of Yucaipa. She was booked on the charge of murder.

