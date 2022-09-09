Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Hudson

HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Hudson.

Hudson Police say they were responding to a 911 hangup around 5:30 a.m. at a home off Eastview Street.

A press release issued after the shooting said an altercation ensued that resulted in an officer firing his service weapon, killing one person. Police told WBTV that person was a 40-year-old.

Two officers are now on administrative leave.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will launch its own investigation, as is customary in officer-involved shootings.

This is a developing situation. Check back with WBTV or download the free WBTV news app for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.