Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Hudson
This is a developing situation.
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Hudson.
Hudson Police say they were responding to a 911 hangup around 5:30 a.m. at a home off Eastview Street.
A press release issued after the shooting said an altercation ensued that resulted in an officer firing his service weapon, killing one person. Police told WBTV that person was a 40-year-old.
Two officers are now on administrative leave.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will launch its own investigation, as is customary in officer-involved shootings.
