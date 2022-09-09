A look at the history between Reverend Billy Graham and Queen Elizabeth II

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association are joining the world in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

From the 50s to the late 80s, Reverend Graham met with the Queen at least a dozen times.

In 1955, the BBC aired a live religious program for the very first time, Reverend Billy Graham preaching in Scotland.

“We do know now that the Queen and Prince Phillip viewed that program,” David Bruce, Executive VP of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, told WBTV.

Bruce says this prompted the Queen to invite the reverend for a visit, sparking a decades long relationship.

“The first visit that he had was with the Queen, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret,” Bruce said. “Over the next two weeks he would meet two more times, once with the Queen and Prince Phillip for lunch at Buckingham Palace and then a final meeting before he left.”

Photos and press coverage show the reverend and the Queen together at least 12 times.

“Many of the visits of course were in the palaces, but also he preached for them and would attend events she had over here,” he said.

Bruce says Reverend Graham took every opportunity to end their meetings in prayer.

“There was the common relationship of their faith base,” he said. “Mr. Graham would say she was a deeply spiritual person. We know from listening often to her Christmas messages to the British commonwealth, that she would invoke the gospel.”

If Graham were alive today, Bruce is confident he would be grieving her loss.

“He would certainly give honor to her,” he said. “Her steadfast loyalty to her work, the sense of great tradition that she had, the quiet resolve which she faced so many trials and struggles in her own life, but based on all of it was a deep seeded relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Bruce says members of the Billy Graham Rapid Response team are continuing Reverend Graham’s work in England where they are on the ground offering support for the people grieving the loss of their Queen.

According to the team, more than 20 chaplains will be ministering at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. There will also be a smaller group of chaplains ministering to people at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

