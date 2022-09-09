NC DHHS Flu
License plate agency in Huntersville shut down by NCDMV

The agency says several contract violations were discovered.
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles shut down license plate agency.
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles shut down license plate agency.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles shut down the license plate agency off 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

Officials say several contract violations were found.

[READ ALSO: Internal DMV report claims customers only waiting 50 minutes at license offices]

The closure won’t affect the license office and license and theft bureau district office at the same location.

The agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments and is overseen by the NCDMV.

For information, visit myncdmv.gov.

