Journey tribute band to headline Rockin’ the Burg concert in Harrisburg on Saturday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg is hosting their next Rockin’ The Burg Concert of the season on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Harrisburg Park.

Departure “Journey Tribute” - is performing live on The Harrisburg Park Amphitheater Stage. Local artist, Mike Alicke, will open at 6:30 p.m. for Departure, who will perform from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Each Rockin’ The Burg Concert, at Harrisburg Park, features food trucks, a beer garden and a kid’s zone. We encourage attendees to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.

For more information, contact the Harrisburg Parks and Recreation Department at 704-455-7275.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.