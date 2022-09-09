NC DHHS Flu
Journey tribute band to headline Rockin’ the Burg concert in Harrisburg on Saturday

"We can't wait to bring the DEPARTURE: The Journey Tribute Band train straight to you and crank...
"We can't wait to bring the DEPARTURE: The Journey Tribute Band train straight to you and crank out all your favorite Journey hits at the Harrisburg Park Amphitheater!" the band said.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg is hosting their next Rockin’ The Burg Concert of the season on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Harrisburg Park.

Departure “Journey Tribute” - is performing live on The Harrisburg Park Amphitheater Stage. Local artist, Mike Alicke, will open at 6:30 p.m. for Departure, who will perform from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Each Rockin’ The Burg Concert, at Harrisburg Park, features food trucks, a beer garden and a kid’s zone. We encourage attendees to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.

For more information, contact the Harrisburg Parks and Recreation Department at 704-455-7275.

