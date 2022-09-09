NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Weekend rain in the forecast, but not a total washout

By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll stay dry today with seasonal afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Clouds will lower and thicken this evening but dry weather will hold for most before rain moves in from the south during the overnight hours.

  • Stays dry today, OK for high school football games
  • First Alert: Clouds and rain dominate Saturday
  • Sunday brings thunderstorms, but some sun too

Evening temperatures will be in the comfortable 70s with daybreak readings in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Rain chances will quickly ramp up Saturday morning. The rain Saturday will fall mainly during the morning and midday hours before tapering down and moving north late in the day. So, there may be a few drier hours late in the day and Saturday evening.

Some of the rain will be heavy Saturday, and so flash flooding may develop, especially in areas where there was heavy rain earlier this week. Extensive cloud cover and rain will hold afternoon temperatures on Saturday to the middle 70s.

Looking ahead, additional showers and potentially a few heavier thunderstorms are likely Sunday, though the coverage is not expected to be nearly as widespread as Saturday. In fact, Sunday afternoon temperatures will rise well into the 80s as some sunshine mixes with the rain clouds.

The thunderstorm risk will linger into Monday with high temperatures in the middle 80s. A cold front will move through the region Monday night into early Tuesday, followed by dry weather for the rest of next week with highs in the 80s.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Earl moved by just to the east of Bermuda this morning and may strengthen into a major hurricane by tonight. If it does, it would be the first of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricane Earl will stay out to sea and away from the U.S. coast; however large swells, rough surf and dangerous rip currents will continue to be an issue along the Carolina coast through the weekend. Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings. Swimmers are urged to swim only at beaches protected by lifeguards and only experienced swimmers should enter the surf.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

