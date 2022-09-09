First Alert: Rainfall could be heavy at times this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday will be the highest chance for rain, with off and on rain throughout the day. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times, which could lead to some localized flooding issues. Sunday’s forecast has trended drier, with scattered rain and a few storms at times.

Saturday: Off and on rain throughout the day; heavy at times. Mid 70s.

Sunday: Hit or miss showers and a few storms. Lower 80s.

Scattered rain lingers for Monday, with pleasant weather by midweek.

Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies, with a few rain showers developing around midnight. Scattered rain is expected to develop from south to north during the overnight hours, with more widespread rain expected to develop by around daybreak Saturday morning.

Overnight low temperatures will range from the upper 60s in the piedmont, to upper 50s in the mountains.

Saturday will feature off and on rain showers throughout the day, with heavy rainfall at times. Localized flash flooding may develop, so make sure you stay weather aware throughout the day with the free WBTV weather app.

Weekend weather headlines (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Saturday afternoon will be milder, with highs in the mid-70s for the piedmont and mid-60s for the mountains.

Scattered heavy rain and a few storms are possible for Saturday evening and night, with flash flooding concerns lingering. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the piedmont, and around 60 degrees for the mountains.

The latest weather data suggests a drier outlook for Sunday, with more isolated rain and storms possible, and even some breaks of sunshine. However, I would have your rain gear before you head out the door.

Sunday afternoon will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the lower 80s for the piedmont, and around 70 degrees for the mountains.

Scattered rain showers and a few storms will be possible for Monday as a cold front approaches the Carolinas. Monday will be similar to Sunday, with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 80s in the piedmont to around 70 degrees in the mountains.

A cold front will move through the Carolinas Monday night into early Tuesday, with pleasant weather for midweek next week. Tuesday through Friday of next week will feature cool mornings and warm afternoons with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Earl is expected to move into the Northern Atlantic into next week. Hurricane Earl will stay away from the U.S. coast, yet large swells, a rough surf, and dangerous rip currents are expected to develop along the Carolina coast this weekend.

Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings. Swimmers are urged to swim only in beaches protected by lifeguards, and only experienced swimmers should enter the surf.

We are also closely monitoring a weather disturbance in the Eastern Atlantic that could become a tropical depression.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep your rain gear with you this weekend!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.