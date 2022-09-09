NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

‘Everybody was crying’: Charlotte Airport passengers react to death of Queen Elizabeth II

For a group of passengers flying from London to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the news hit them a bit later.
Queen Elizabeth the second is Britain's longest serving monarch.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death sent shockwaves throughout the world Thursday afternoon.

For a group of passengers flying from London to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the news hit them a bit later.

Previous Coverage: Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

The flight took off from London Heathrow Airport at approximately 2:02 p.m. local time, or 9:02 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. When the passengers boarded, many saw the news that the Queen’s health had taken a turn.

Sometime while they were in flight, the Queen passed. Most didn’t learn the news until the plane touched down in Charlotte around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

“The crew was all very taken when they heard that the Queen had died,” said Patricia Joyce, a Charlotte native coming back from visiting family in London. “I guess once you turn on your cell phones on the plane, we all got the news at the same time.”

WBTV spoke with several British passengers coming off the flight, most of whom were rushing to a connecting flight or a taxi and didn’t have time for an interview. But all showed genuine shock and emotion when learning for the first time that their Queen had passed away after a 70-year reign.

“Well it’s sad, she’s been a wonderful monarch for so many years,” Joyce said “She’s done so much for the United Kingdom and for the world. It’s always sad to hear that someone has died, but she’s led a very beautiful, full life.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Peets bought a solar system from Pink Energy but now says it isn't working. He has a...
NC solar power company faces investigation, lawsuits and hundreds of customer complaints
A paralyzed man said he was left in Atrium Main's emergency room for several hours with little...
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
Bank Of America offers zero-down loan
Bank of America offers zero-down mortgages to help new homeowners
North Wilkesboro Speedway has canceled all of its October dirt racing events.
North Wilkesboro Speedway announces cancellation of October dirt races
Charlotte City Council names Braxton Winston as mayor pro-tem

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II remembered by those at Charlotte airport
Community comes to retired fire captain’s side after hunting accident
Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape
People in the Carolinas react to death of Queen Elizabeth II