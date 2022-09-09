District sets date for students to return to West Rowan Middle School after microbial growth found

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students at West Rowan Middle School will return to the classrooms Sept. 19 after a month of virtual learning caused by microbial growth.

Parents first learned of the growth from a message issued by the Chief of Schools on Aug. 17. In order to thoroughly clean the school’s HVAC system and any other impacted areas, the school had to be vacant.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: West Rowan Middle extends temporary closure after microbial growth found in school]

The message sent out Thursday night was also posted online, and said that the school will continue virtual learning until at least Sept. 9.

Contractors were called in to do the cleaning and sanitizing.

Staff can return Sept. 17 to start preparing for students to return.

“The safety of our students is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the air quality in the building through regular environmental testing after students and staff return to the building,” a representative with Rowan-Salisbury School System told media Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.