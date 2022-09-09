Community comes to aid of retired Charlotte fire captain’s side after hunting accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side.

For nearly 30 years, Tripp Fincher worked as a firefighter.

When 911 was called, he responded.

“He is one of those captains that everyone knows everyone loves. He is probably the hardest working people around here and he’s got one of the biggest hearts on this fire department,” said firefighter Rob Griffin.

Saturday, Fincher was injured in a hunting accident in Severy, Kansas. His injuries included a broken pelvis, rib and collapsed lung. According to a press release, he was airlifted for treatment to Wichita, Kansas, where he underwent extensive surgery.

As a result of the injuries, he can only travel by medical airplane -- that is where the Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation steps in. The local foundation is raising money to help cover the cost of air travel, rehabilitation in Charlotte and any other expenses that may come up.

“That’s what we’re here for. We’re here to help each other out,” said Griffin.

Griffin, who helped coordinate the fundraiser, worked with Fincher at Station 11 for nearly eight years.

Fincher’s influence is spread across the community; from helping the homeless, to Christmas events, the list goes on.

“Tripp is the leader behind all that stuff,” Griffin added.

Griffin and Lester Oliva are part of Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation.

“For me, this is an opportunity for our community to be there for when one of our first responders needs help and we are proud bunch,” Oliva said. “It is not often that we raise our hands and say ‘hey, we need help.’ But this is a time where we need to put our pride to the side and help bring Tripp back home to Charlotte so he can recover.”

In just one day, the community answered the call.

As of Thursday night, more than $20,000 was raised.

“It’s such a relief to hear. And see the people that have out came in support of Tripp,” Griffin said.

As far as the man with the big heart, both say they talked with him Thursday.

“He’s extremely grateful for all the work that’s happening now. With the contributions we received in the GoFundMe page. He’s grateful to know that people are remembering him and seeing what he what he did in the community,” Oliva said.

“I got a picture. It looked like he was in pretty decent spirits, considering how much pain he’s going through right now,” Griffin said.

There is also a Rally for Tripp event planned on Saturday at the Palmer Building on East 7th Street in Charlotte.

To donate to the GoFundMe page, CLICK HERE.

Captain Fincher has ALWAYS been bigger than life itself. Passionate at work & at play - he would & will always do anything for anyone. A family of selfless servants. Please consider helping him come home for recovery. We love you sir! #CFDpride https://t.co/smpKfxFrP1 — Charlotte Fire Comms (@CFD_Alarm) September 8, 2022

