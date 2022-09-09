CMPD: Man turns himself in for July homicide
This is the second arrest made in connection to the homicide.
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Dallas Brand Jr. turned himself in Sept. 8, weeks after the first suspect was arrested.
[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old]
Brand was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The shooting happened on the 10000 block of John Adams Road. Hall died at an emergency room’s entrance.
[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD investigating deadly shooting in the University City area]
