CMPD: Man turns himself in for July homicide

This is the second arrest made in connection to the homicide.
A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July.
A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Dallas Brand Jr. turned himself in Sept. 8, weeks after the first suspect was arrested.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old]

Brand was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened on the 10000 block of John Adams Road. Hall died at an emergency room’s entrance.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD investigating deadly shooting in the University City area]

