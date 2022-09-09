NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

City of Charlotte postpones parking changes initially scheduled to take effect this weekend

Starting Sept. 10, the city had planned to begin charging motorists for parking in metered spaces on Saturdays.
Plans to charge for parking on Saturdays in Charlotte have been postponed.
Plans to charge for parking on Saturdays in Charlotte have been postponed.(City of Charlotte via Twitter)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this year, the City of Charlotte announced that motorists parking in the Uptown and South End areas would be charged for parking in metered spaces on Saturdays.

Those plans were scheduled to take effect on Saturday, Sept. 10, but in a social media post on Friday, the city announced that the changes will be postponed.

In the City of Charlotte’s update on Friday, it said that the parking changes on Saturdays will not be implemented until 2023 as part of an overall review and action plan for on-street parking and curb space management.

The city said the action plan will help better manage curb space to serve all users in growing and highly dense areas of the city.

Parking rates increased to $1.50 per hour in July as part of an effort to be dedicated to resurfacing activities.

When the changes were being discussed in May, WBTV reported that the changes could affect nearly 1,200 parking spaces that operate under the city’s mobile-pay apps, ParkIt and Park Mobile.

Related: Optimist Hall will charge for parking starting Aug. 15

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People given non-renewal letters; must move out of homes on Julia Ave in Charlotte
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
Bank Of America offers zero-down loan
Bank of America offers zero-down mortgages to help new homeowners
Concord OIS Bodycam Footage
Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released
Alexander Peets bought a solar system from Pink Energy but now says it isn't working. He has a...
NC solar power company faces investigation, lawsuits and hundreds of customer complaints
North Wilkesboro Speedway has canceled all of its October dirt racing events.
North Wilkesboro Speedway announces cancellation of October dirt races

Latest News

West Rowan Middle School students have been learning remotely after mold was found in the...
District sets date for students to return to West Rowan Middle School after microbial growth found
A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July.
CMPD: Man turns himself in for July homicide
A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Hudson.
Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Hudson
The Fair is open Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Fridays, 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturdays, 1 to...
Cabarrus County Fair returns to the Cabarrus Arena now through September 17