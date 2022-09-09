City of Charlotte postpones parking changes initially scheduled to take effect this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this year, the City of Charlotte announced that motorists parking in the Uptown and South End areas would be charged for parking in metered spaces on Saturdays.

Those plans were scheduled to take effect on Saturday, Sept. 10, but in a social media post on Friday, the city announced that the changes will be postponed.

The action plan will help us better manage curb space to serve all users in growing and highly dense areas of the city. Expect more information over the coming months about the parking action plan and public engagement opportunities. — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) September 9, 2022

In the City of Charlotte’s update on Friday, it said that the parking changes on Saturdays will not be implemented until 2023 as part of an overall review and action plan for on-street parking and curb space management.

The city said the action plan will help better manage curb space to serve all users in growing and highly dense areas of the city.

Parking rates increased to $1.50 per hour in July as part of an effort to be dedicated to resurfacing activities.

When the changes were being discussed in May, WBTV reported that the changes could affect nearly 1,200 parking spaces that operate under the city’s mobile-pay apps, ParkIt and Park Mobile.

Related: Optimist Hall will charge for parking starting Aug. 15

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.