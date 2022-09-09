Chesterfield, S.C. missing man found dead, investigation underway
Deputies say three people are in custody.
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chesterfield, S.C. missing person’s case has turned into a homicide investigation, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
John Wesley White was reportedly last seen around 3 a.m. Sept. 3 at his home on Park Street.
Deputies say three people are in custody.
This is a developing situation. Check back with WBTV or download the free WBTV news app for the latest updates.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.