Chesterfield, S.C. missing man found dead, investigation underway

Deputies say three people are in custody.
John Wesley White
John Wesley White(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chesterfield, S.C. missing person’s case has turned into a homicide investigation, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

John Wesley White was reportedly last seen around 3 a.m. Sept. 3 at his home on Park Street.

Deputies say three people are in custody.

This is a developing situation. Check back with WBTV or download the free WBTV news app for the latest updates.

