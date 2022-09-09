NC DHHS Flu
Cabarrus County Fair returns to the Cabarrus Arena now through September 17

By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Fair has opened its gates for the 2022 season and will run through Saturday, September 17 at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, Concord, off Hwy 49.

The Fair is open Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Fridays, 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturdays, 1 to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 10 p.m.

In addition to rides, the Cabarrus County Fair features a butterfly encounter, petting zoo, livestock displays, sandcastle carving and educational exhibits.

Don’t miss fan-favorite live performances and demonstrations by Robinson’s Racing Pigs, The Pompeyo Family & Their Amazing Dogs, Nature’s Wonderland Carvings, Rockstar Karaoke, local beekeepers, Master Gardeners and more!

See cabarruscountyfair.com for entertainment details, which are subject to change.

General gate admission to the Fair is $8 for ages 12 to 54; $6 for ages 55+ and those with military ID; and $6 for ages 6 to 11. Ages 5 and younger admitted free. To cover cost increases and keep ticket prices low, the Fair will not offer gate specials this year. Parking is free. All transactions at the Fair are cash only. ATMs are located at the main gate and throughout the midway, but do carry a surcharge. No re-entry, refunds, rainchecks or exchanges.

Ride tickets are available for purchase inside the fairgrounds at Powers Midway ticket booths. Rides take 3-6 tickets each. One ticket is $1.50, 20 tickets are $20 and 52 tickets are $50. Ride wristbands ($25) allow unlimited mechanical ride access for one day (Air Raid not included and requires 3 additional tickets with a wristband). Children under 36 inches can ride the Merry Go Round, Fun Slide and Kiddie Wheel for free with a paying adult (16 years and older).

Cabarrus County Transportation Service (CCTS) provides complimentary parking lot shuttle van service for the satellite lots on the weekends.

For more information about the Fair, including entertainment, tickets or times, visit cabarruscountyfair.com

Like the Fair @cabarruscountyfair for Fair trivia, prizes and updates. If you’re tweeting from the Fair, remember to tag @cabarrusfair.

