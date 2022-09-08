WBTV Expands On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll

NC DHHS Flu
The show will expand to a full hour starting Monday, September 19.
WBTV has announced plans to expand On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll to a full hour starting...
WBTV has announced plans to expand On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll to a full hour starting September 19.(Matt Chandler, WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has announced plans to expand its in-depth news magazine On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll to a full hour starting Monday, September 19.

Jamie Boll, who has anchored the nightly program since its inception in 2018, is excited to have the added time. “We’ve always prided ourselves on telling deeper, more nuanced stories than a traditional newscast allows,” Boll said. “This new format lets us bring even more depth, more context, and strengthens our commitment to covering the issues facing our community.”

Boll will be joined by fellow anchor Alex Giles, who will start the broadcast with the day’s top stories, and by Meteorologist Rachel Coulter, providing Charlotte’s Certified Most Accurate forecast.

“We still want to be able to provide that quick recap at the top of the hour of the biggest news of the day,” said WBTV’s news director, Molly Kelleher, “but the primary focus at 7:00 pm is depth. By the end of the hour, you’ll feel more informed, empowered, and have a stronger connection to your community. That’s our goal with On Your Side Tonight.”

About WBTV

WBTV was the first television station to sign on in the Carolinas and has been named the Charlotte DMA’s Certified Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate for the past 6 years. Visit www.wbtv.com to learn more.

WBTV Contact:

Shelly Hill Crawford

Station Manager, WBTV

(704) 374-3973

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

