Tranquil weather through Friday evening before First Alert for weekend showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and cooler today with highs in the lower 80s. There’s a small shower risk, though most neighborhoods will probably remain dry.

Cooler breezes today, stray PM shower chance

Friday stays dry, OK for high school football games

First Alert: Rounds of rain, flood risk this weekend

Clouds this morning around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area will give way to more sunshine during the afternoon. A spotty shower may blow through, but overall, rain chances are low. Cooler, lower humidity & NE breeze will make for a comfortable day. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/5QViIrAxoL — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 8, 2022

Mostly clear and cooler tonight with lows in the low to mid-60s. Friday will stay dry with seasonal afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

FIRST ALERT: Rain chances will remain low Friday night, but quickly ramp up Saturday morning. Several rounds of rain are forecast for Saturday and some of the rain will be heavy. Flash flooding may develop, especially in areas where there was heavy rain earlier this week. Extensive cloud cover and rain will hold afternoon temperatures Saturday in the 70s.

FIRST ALERT: Friday still looks good, evening for the high school football games Friday night, but right from the get-go Saturday rain will be an issue around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. Waves of rain, some heavy in the forecast. #scwx #ncwx #cltwx pic.twitter.com/cZb0KYTqzA — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 8, 2022

Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday as well, though the coverage may not be quite as widespread as Saturday. Sunday afternoon temperatures should inch back closer to 80 degrees.

The shower risk will linger into Monday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A cold front will move through the region Monday night into early Tuesday, followed by a drying trend by Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances will remain quite low through Friday evening before they ramp up - in a big way - as the weekend unfolds. Rain will be heavy at times over the weekend, especially on Saturday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/nC4MLUnWpU — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 8, 2022

Tropical Update: Hurricane Earl sits about 750 miles east of the Carolina coast and is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by tonight, the first of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricane Earl will stay out to sea and away from the U.S. coast, however large swells, rough surf and dangerous rip currents will continue to be an issue along the Carolina coast through the weekend. Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings. Swimmers are urged to swim only at beaches protected by lifeguards and only experienced swimmers should enter the surf.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

