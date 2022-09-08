Search continues for attacker after attempted rape on Charlotte greenway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was taken to the hospital after they were sexually assaulted on Wednesday, officials have confirmed.

The incident happened around 11:13 a.m. on the Campbell Creek Greenway near McAlpine Creek Park, between Independence Boulevard and Margaret Wallace Road, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the attacker forced the victim to the ground and attempted to rape her.

The victim fought with the man, managing to call for help using a cell phone.

The suspect is described as a man who is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and has shoulder-length braided hair. Police also described him as having a ‘heavy build,’ and said he was dressed in all black clothing.

The incident happened around 11:13 a.m. near McAlpine Creek Park, between Independence Boulevard and Margaret Wallace Road, police said.

He was last seen on foot, heading toward Independence Boulevard from the Margaret Wallace Road area. He may also have injuries to his face and hands.

Medic confirmed earlier in the day that the victim suffered minor injuries.

Police believe that the incident was a random one, and have said that the area will see an increase in police patrol.

“We do have all the resources available to us to solve this crime. So until this suspect is caught, you’ll continue to see an increased presence, especially in this area,” CMPD Capt. Jim Wright said.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made in this case. That has people who use the greenway concerned.

“Some days you just expect the best but prepare for the worst,” coach Irving Hunter, whose East Mecklenburg High School cross country team runs the greenway almost daily, said. “Today (Wednesday) was one of the worst things that can happen at a park, in broad daylight.”

Lizbeth Olivares, an east Charlotte resident, said hearing news about the attack, “kind of freaked me out.”

“Now hearing about this I feel like we’re going to have to find somewhere else to walk where more people are around,” she said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

Related: Former Myers Park HS student files lawsuit over handling of reported rape, sexual assault

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.