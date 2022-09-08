Salisbury’s Cheerwine in the running as “Coolest Thing Made In NC”

NC DHHS Flu
By David Whisenant
Sep. 8, 2022
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC Chamber announced 31 semifinalists for the Coolest Thing Made in NC, and Cheerwine is one of 15 honorees in the medium-to-large business category.

Semifinal voting is available by clicking here. Voting closes Sept. 16.

Founded in Salisbury in 1917, Cheerwine is the oldest continuing soft drink company still operated by the same family. It was created by Lewis Peeler and is now run by his great-grandson, Cliff Ritchie.

Known as “the South’s unique cherry soft drink,” Cheerwine now operates under the Carolina Beverage Corporation umbrella.

Rowan County also brought home the grand prize last year, as Daimler Truck North America’s Western Star 49x Vocational Truck won the award. Those trucks are produced at Daimler’s Cleveland manufacturing plant.

This year, the contest was split up into small businesses and medium-to-large businesses for the first time.

