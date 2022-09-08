People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer tells us people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it.

A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.

“Nervous, scared,” Roxie Gibson said when asked how the situation made her feel.

“Makes me feel powerless,” Kathy Polk added. “We have been asked to vacate our homes within 30 days by TradeMark Residential with no explanation at all.”

People living and renting in the JT Williams community feel hopeless after getting non-renewal letters this week. Those letters are dated Aug. 31.

“I actually did not get the notice until September 4th, it actually went into my spam in my email,” Polk said.

“They gave me my notice three days ago to be gone by the first of next month, which I don’t think that’s fair,” Gibson said.

The letter reads in part: “You are currently month to month, which per your lease agreement states a written 30-day notice must be given by either party.”

According to North Carolina state law, only a seven-day notice is required for a month-to-month lease.

“I’ve called, I’ve emailed, I’ve reached out several times, no explanation,” Polk said.

She said the former property management group told her not to sign a new lease because the owner is selling the property. Raleigh-based TradeMark Residential, took over this summer.

“I mean, I talked to the maintenance guy and the guy that’s at the office, they can’t tell me nothing, they sorry, don’t be sorry, help somebody,” Gibson said.

People living in the neighborhood feel the noticed is too short, especially with it coming days after the first of the month.

“Most of the residents I have spoken to virtually have nowhere else to go,” Polk said.

The notice to vacate hits hard for both ladies because they were homeless at one point in life.

“We’ve been looking at other places a lot smaller than this, the cheapest thing I’ve been able to find is $1,200 a month, I live on disability,” Polk said.

Both women are stuck with finding a new place to stay within their budget.

“I don’t want to live on the street, I don’t, I have income, my income should put me where I need to be with a roof over my head,” Gibson said.

People living the community wish the property management group would have offered them other places to go within their budget. Now they’re researching help and new place to call home.

“I’m speaking not only for me but everybody that don’t have nowhere to stay, help us, please,” Gibson said.

WBTV reached out to TradeMark Residential and the property manager but have not heard back from them about those notices to vacate. WBTV wants to know what the company’s plans are going forward.

Residents tell WBTV at least 25 families received notices and more could be coming.

