One year later: Asiah Figueroa remembered by family, community with balloon release

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One year after the murder of a 3-year-old in Charlotte, his family gathered to remember his life.

Asiah Figueroa was killed on Sept. 7, 2021, after nearly 150 rounds were fired in his great-grandmother’s home on Richard Rozelle Drive.

He was asleep.

Wednesday night in the same neighborhood, Asiah’s parents were joined by dozens in the community.

“Every day is a struggle,” his mom said.

Both talked about the pain of the past year.

The balloon release came just hours after a judge decided Jacob Lanier’s bond would stay at over $2 million. Lanier, Qua’Tonio Stephens and Kaleb Lawrence were arrested and charged days after the shooting.

“I wake up, take my daughter to the bus stop and I get sad. I’m supposed to be taking my son, too,” Asiah’s mom added.

