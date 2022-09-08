NCDHHS issues alert directing families not to purchase brand of baby formula

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has warned families and caregivers against purchasing or feeding babies Mother’s Touch Formula.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Mother’s Touch Formula does not meet the nutrient requirements for infant formula and is not fully tested for potentially harmful bacteria, and has the potential to cause nutrient deficiencies or toxicity in infants.

NCDHHS says that while the formula is not available in North Carolina stores, the product can be found online, and should not be purchased.

Officials urge parents and caregivers who have already purchased Mother’s Touch Formula to stop using it and throw it away.

Anyone who has used the product in the past and is concerned about the health of a child is encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.

To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction), families and caregivers can:

North Carolina families can find up-to-date guidance and information here.

