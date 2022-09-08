NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Luke Combs to play Bank of America Stadium in 2023

It’s one of 16 stadiums across North America that he’ll be playing next year.
More information on the tour can be found on his official website.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Country superstar Luke Combs will make a stop in Charlotte as part of his 2023 world tour.

The “Hurricane” singer will perform at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, July 15, 2023, a Thursday announcement stated.

It’s one of 16 stadiums across North America that he’ll be playing next year, as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium, according to a news release.

Tickets for the North American dates, which will feature special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb, will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with general on-sale following Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.

Combs’ latest album, “Growin’ Up,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart this past June, the release stated. It’s his third studio album following 2019′s “What You See is What You Get,” and his debut “This One’s For You.”

More information on the tour can be found on his official website.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Peets bought a solar system from Pink Energy but now says it isn't working. He has a...
NC solar power company faces investigation, lawsuits and hundreds of customer complaints
A paralyzed man said he was left in Atrium Main's emergency room for several hours with little...
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
Charlotte City Council names Braxton Winston as mayor pro-tem
North Wilkesboro Speedway has canceled all of its October dirt racing events.
North Wilkesboro Speedway announces cancellation of October dirt races
Outside 'The Grooming Lady, LLC' in Lincolnton
Multiple animal deaths and violations at pet groomer in Lincolnton; former employee files complaint

Latest News

Luke Combs to play Bank of America Stadium in 2023
Image of suspect
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Police say a woman was sexually assaulted Wednesday morning on the Campbell Creek Greenway.
Search continues for attacker after attempted rape on Charlotte greenway
It was a packed house at North Wilkesboro Speedway last week to see Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and...
NASCAR’s All-Star Race coming to North Wilkesboro Speedway