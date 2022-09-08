First Alert: Periods of rain this weekend will be heavy at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Periods of rain will develop throughout the day Saturday and Sunday, with heavy rainfall at times. Even though there is expected to be breaks in the rain at times, localized flooding could develop where heavy rainfall develops.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible.

First Alert Weekend: Periods of heavy rain at times, with milder temperatures.

Localized flooding could develop across the NC mountains and foothills.

A few spotty showers are possible tonight, with overnight low temperatures in the mid 60s for the piedmont, and upper 50s for the mountains.

Friday will feature a few spotty showers, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s for the mountains.

Weekend outlook (WBTV First Alert Weather)

FIRST ALERT: Periods of heavy rain is expected to develop at times this weekend, with isolated storms possible as well. Even though heavy rainfall may develop, parts of the piedmont and Charlotte Metro area could see some big breaks in the rain at times, and may even see a few breaks of sunshine. However, you will need to have your rain gear with you throughout the day, as rain and storms will be possible at any time.

The biggest concern for localized flooding issues looks to be for the NC mountains and foothills. Make sure you have the free WBTV Weather app, to keep up with the latest radar when you are outside or on the go.

Temperatures will be milder for the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 70s for the piedmont on Saturday, to around 80 degrees for Sunday. The mountains will be cooler, with high temperatures ranging from the mid 60s on Saturday, to around 70 degrees for Sunday.

Scattered rain showers will linger into Monday, with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A cold front will move through the region Monday night into early Tuesday, with just some isolated rain possible for Tuesday.

Drier weather develops for Wednesday and Thursday of next week, with highs generally in the lower 80s.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Earl is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by Friday, which would be the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricane Earl will stay out to sea and away from the U.S. coast, yet large swells, a rough surf, and dangerous rip currents are expected to develop along the Carolina coast this weekend.

Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings. Swimmers are urged to swim only in beaches protected by lifeguards, and only experienced swimmers should enter the surf.

We are also closely monitoring a weather disturbance in the Eastern Atlantic that is expected to become a tropical depression.

Keep your rain gear with you this weekend!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

