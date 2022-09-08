First Alert: Mainly dry through Friday night before weekend rain moves in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Enjoy the comfortable and cooler days through Friday before widespread rain comes into the picture by Saturday morning.

Today and Friday: Cooler, lower humidity and mainly dry

First Alert Weekend: Periods of rain with flooding concerns

Tropics: Hurricane Earl brings dangerous rip currents to East Coast

As drier, cooler air filters in, today will feel more comfortable with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 80s. A stray shower or storm is possible, but most will stay dry.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s and a stray shower/storm is possible.

Comfortable today and tomorrow with cooler temps and a brief taste of fall!



Changes are on the way for the weekend with widespread rain prompting flooding concerns especially in the high country.



A First Alert is in place for Saturday and Sunday. Our first round of rain will move in very late Friday into Saturday morning with periods of rain continuing throughout the day. For the mountains and foothills, expect more of a washout with consistent rain falling some of which could be heavy at times. Rain chances look to stay high from the morning hours to the overnight with flooding being a concern, especially in the high country.

Rain with storms will linger into Sunday and Monday with rainfall accumulations ranging from one to four-plus inches across the region. High temperatures will only make it to the mid-70s Saturday and near 80 degrees on Sunday.

Checking on the Tropics: Hurricane Earl is currently south of Bermuda moving to the northeast while gaining strength. While Earl will track to the northeast away from the United States, the swells of the storm will produce dangerous rip currents to the Carolina beaches through early next week.

If you or someone you know is headed to the beach this week or weekend, make sure to pay attention to the warning flags. Swimmers are urged to swim only at beaches protected by lifeguards and only experienced swimmers should enter the surf.

Enjoy the pleasant weather!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

