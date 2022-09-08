NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

First Alert: Mainly dry through Friday night before weekend rain moves in

More sunshine is in the forecast for Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s and a stray shower/storm is possible.
As drier, cooler air filters in, today will feel more comfortable with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 80s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Enjoy the comfortable and cooler days through Friday before widespread rain comes into the picture by Saturday morning.

  • Today and Friday: Cooler, lower humidity and mainly dry
  • First Alert Weekend: Periods of rain with flooding concerns
  • Tropics: Hurricane Earl brings dangerous rip currents to East Coast

As drier, cooler air filters in, today will feel more comfortable with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 80s. A stray shower or storm is possible, but most will stay dry.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s and a stray shower/storm is possible.

A First Alert is in place for Saturday and Sunday. Our first round of rain will move in very late Friday into Saturday morning with periods of rain continuing throughout the day. For the mountains and foothills, expect more of a washout with consistent rain falling some of which could be heavy at times. Rain chances look to stay high from the morning hours to the overnight with flooding being a concern, especially in the high country.

Rain with storms will linger into Sunday and Monday with rainfall accumulations ranging from one to four-plus inches across the region. High temperatures will only make it to the mid-70s Saturday and near 80 degrees on Sunday.

Checking on the Tropics: Hurricane Earl is currently south of Bermuda moving to the northeast while gaining strength. While Earl will track to the northeast away from the United States, the swells of the storm will produce dangerous rip currents to the Carolina beaches through early next week.

If you or someone you know is headed to the beach this week or weekend, make sure to pay attention to the warning flags. Swimmers are urged to swim only at beaches protected by lifeguards and only experienced swimmers should enter the surf.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the pleasant weather!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Peets bought a solar system from Pink Energy but now says it isn't working. He has a...
NC solar power company faces investigation, lawsuits and hundreds of customer complaints
A paralyzed man said he was left in Atrium Main's emergency room for several hours with little...
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
Bank Of America offers zero-down loan
Bank of America offers zero-down mortgages to help new homeowners
North Wilkesboro Speedway has canceled all of its October dirt racing events.
North Wilkesboro Speedway announces cancellation of October dirt races
Charlotte City Council names Braxton Winston as mayor pro-tem

Latest News

An International bus with a Maxx7 engine, assigned to Iredell-Statesville Schools, caught fire...
School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire
NCDHHS is warning families and caregivers not to purchase or use Mother's Touch Formula.
NCDHHS issues alert directing families not to purchase brand of baby formula
It was a packed house at North Wilkesboro Speedway last week to see Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and...
NASCAR’s All-Star Race coming to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023
Luke Combs will perform at Bank of America Stadium in 2023.
Luke Combs to play Bank of America Stadium in 2023