Finding a certified pet groomer when the state doesn’t require certifications

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, WBTV told you about a Lincolnton groomer where two animals died.

That business now faces state violations for boarding animals illegally.

Since that story aired, we’ve gotten emails about people experiencing more grooming issues at that same shop.

WBTV talked to a professional groomer about things pet owners should look for in finding a good, certified groomer before dropping off their fur baby.

A great experience equals a happy dog at the groomer, which comes with training and learning the dog’s personality.

Kirstie Helms, the lead groomer at Central Bark Charlotte-Matthew said, “I take very seriously here so that I can always create an environment for the dog so that the dog doesn’t feel like it’s hating its life, or unhappy, or uncomfortable.”

A search on the state’s website will only show you certified animal kennels, shelters and pet shops, but certifications for groomers are not required by the state.

Central Bark Charlotte offers certified grooming services for dogs, something they pride themselves on.

Helms, who is a certified groomer said, “I want people to know I did take the time and I’m educated in the way that I can create a safe environment for both me and your dog.”

Chris Dolcimascolo, the assistant manager of Central Bark of Charlotte said, “we have a saying here at Central Bark, it’s whole dog care, we take care of the physical, the emotional and the mental aspect of all of the pets that come through the door.”

Helms tells WBTV that certifications can go a long way in learning about the body language of dogs, controlling aggression, the build, and proper handling of the animals. Without this knowledge, Helms said it’s a risk for pet owners.

“It’s so important to have the open communication like these are our standards, this is where the bar is,” said Helms.

Central Bark Charlotte also offers licensed boarding services which is a requirement in the state.

Dolcimascolo said, “we have to be up to code on absolutely everything whether it is even the temperature in the building, the amount of handlers that we have outside per the amount of dogs we do.”

Helms has this message for pet owners when it comes to pet grooming.

“There should be no scenario where a groomer does not have a certification,” said Helms.

Along with checking to see if your groomer has a certification, Helms suggest people visit the facility and talk to the groomer to see if their care and personality matches with your dog.

You can check the license status of boarding facilities and pet shops at this link.

