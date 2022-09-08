NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Committee set to get update on changes to CATS bus schedules

Overall, 11 bus routes saw changes to their schedules, and others had modifications depending on the time of day.
It’s been more than three weeks since CATS modified those routes in the hopes of increasing the reliability of buses.
By WBTV Web Staff and Mary Calkins
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The city committee that oversees the Charlotte Area Transit System is meeting Thursday to get an update on changes to bus schedules.

Driver absences and other issues caused people to miss their buses, so CATS adjusted schedules last month.

Related: CATS riders not thrilled about schedule modifications

It’s been more than three weeks since CATS modified those routes in the hopes of increasing the reliability of buses.

Overall, 11 bus routes saw changes to their schedules, and others had modifications depending on the time of day.

Prior to the schedule changes, 300 to 500 trips were missed a day.

Related: Thousands of “ghost buses” don’t show up for CATS riders

On Aug. 15, the day those schedule changes started, CATS officials said 44 trips out of nearly 3,000 were missed. In the three days that followed, 11 total trips were missed.

CATS has been getting feedback from riders on the changes. Some say because they’re working hybrid schedules, they’d like to see some mid-afternoon buses added. According to CATS, as they hire more drivers, they’ll add service back based on ridership levels

Thursday’s meeting starts at 4 p.m. at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center. It can also be watched live via Zoom.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Peets bought a solar system from Pink Energy but now says it isn't working. He has a...
NC solar power company faces investigation, lawsuits and hundreds of customer complaints
A paralyzed man said he was left in Atrium Main's emergency room for several hours with little...
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
Charlotte City Council names Braxton Winston as mayor pro-tem
Outside 'The Grooming Lady, LLC' in Lincolnton
Multiple animal deaths and violations at pet groomer in Lincolnton; former employee files complaint
The chase ended as a foot pursuit near W. Innes and S. Fulton Streets.
Chase ends with crash in downtown Salisbury

Latest News

It was a packed house at North Wilkesboro Speedway last week to see Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and...
NASCAR’s All-Star Race coming to North Wilkesboro Speedway
Geoff Clapp and his band – The Geoff Clapp Trio – will perform beloved jazz tunes as well as...
Renowned Jazz drummer coming to Salisbury for an afternoon of Jazz
Image of suspect
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Two charged after 6-year-old killed in street race crash face Gaston County judge