Committee set to get update on changes to CATS bus schedules

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The city committee that oversees the Charlotte Area Transit System is meeting Thursday to get an update on changes to bus schedules.

Driver absences and other issues caused people to miss their buses, so CATS adjusted schedules last month.

Related: CATS riders not thrilled about schedule modifications

It’s been more than three weeks since CATS modified those routes in the hopes of increasing the reliability of buses.

Overall, 11 bus routes saw changes to their schedules, and others had modifications depending on the time of day.

Prior to the schedule changes, 300 to 500 trips were missed a day.

Related: Thousands of “ghost buses” don’t show up for CATS riders

On Aug. 15, the day those schedule changes started, CATS officials said 44 trips out of nearly 3,000 were missed. In the three days that followed, 11 total trips were missed.

CATS has been getting feedback from riders on the changes. Some say because they’re working hybrid schedules, they’d like to see some mid-afternoon buses added. According to CATS, as they hire more drivers, they’ll add service back based on ridership levels

Thursday’s meeting starts at 4 p.m. at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center. It can also be watched live via Zoom.

Join us tomorrow to be part of our monthly Transit Services Advisory Committee meeting. Learn more here: https://t.co/Ncbg95NmtV pic.twitter.com/JgOey5bIK6 — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) September 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.