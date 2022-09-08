CMPD enforcement a day after attempted rape on Campbell Creek Greenway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte.

Officers say she was attacked Wednesday morning while walking alone.

The woman was able to fight off the attacker, who got away.

But as we started digging into this story, we found that CMPD’s dedicated unit to patrolling greenways doesn’t appear to have a leader.

In April of 2018, WBTV reported on a new unit CMPD announced to patrol greenways across Mecklenburg County.

This morning, when WBTV’s Dee Dee Gatton went to the CMPD page on the City of Charlotte website, there was a “vacant” listing for the unit leader of the Greenway Patrol Unit.

We are still waiting to hear back from them about where they are in filling that position if it isn’t already.

But police did tell us until the suspect in this most recent case is caught, you’ll see an increased presence, especially in this area.

WBTV saw one CMPD officer on a dirt bike at Campbell Creek Greenway Thursday morning.

He said five CMPD officers were patrolling the area.

Since then, WBTV has seen several officers there.

This comes a day after police say a man tried to rape a woman walking alone on the Campbell Creek Greenway.

Ruby Edwards who frequents the greenway said, “We should be able to be out here and exercise and feel safe. That’s why it hit me hard, now I’m scared.”

Edwards didn’t know about the attempted rape on Wednesday.

As someone who loves coming here several times a week, she says, it is extremely upsetting.

“We need to have more people out here, police out here, I used to see them out here, today was my first time seeing the police out here in like—how many months, I think like 5 months,” said Edwards.

Campbell Creek Greenway is miles long.

WBTV went to McAlpine Creek Greenway nearby where people told WBTV they saw CMPD officers.

One runner said, “there were 3 dirt bikes, came from that way and that’s usually 2 more than I’ve ever seen.”

A man walking a dog said, “I’ve seen them in the past. I figure they’ll be out here today since they just had an event yesterday.”

But that still doesn’t change the way some people feel.

“I guess the reality is we’re not safe, and I’m going to have to be out here with someone or a concealed weapon,” said Edwards.

Along with the greenway patrol several years ago, at that time, CMPD also announced an app to allow people on greenways to report problems.

WBTV reached out to see if those have been effective; we are waiting to hear back.

