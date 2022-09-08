Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New police video of a deadly Concord Police Department officer-involved shooting that killed Brandon Combs in February has been released.

Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord before he was shot multiple times by former Concord officer Timothy Larson.

In the video, Larson’s bodycam video shows Combs inside a car and Larson asking multiples to stop and not move.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cabarrus County DA: No charges will be pressed against officer who shot and killed suspect in February]

“Hey, stop the.... what are you doing? What are you doing? Hey do not move, do not move. Do not move, what are you doing hey! Get the **** out of the car. Get out of the car. Get out of the car,” Larson can be heard yelling.

Larson says eight times to get out of the car.

In the video, you can see the officer first has his gun out but switches to a taser. Then he uses a baton to hit the truck’s window.

The officer then takes cover and pulls out his gun again.

Approximately one minute and 15 seconds after the encounter started, you can see Combs run out of the truck and jump into the officer’s patrol SUV.

Larson then shot at Combs in the SUV five times. He pauses for a moment to call for backup. then fires a final shot. You can hear the engine of the SUV revving.

The family has called into question the officer’s actions, especially with that final shot.

They’re suing the officer and police department.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mother files lawsuit after former Concord officer kills son]

Officer Larson was fired from his job after the Concord Police Department said he lied to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation during its investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.