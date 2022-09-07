NC DHHS Flu
Warrants: K9 finds 60+ pounds of controlled substances found in suitcases at Charlotte airport

The drugs were found in two suitcases from Los Angeles.
More than 60 pounds of controlled substances were seized from two men at Charlotte Douglas...
More than 60 pounds of controlled substances were seized from two men at Charlotte Douglas International Airport coming in from Los Angeles.(Pixabay)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 60 pounds of controlled substances were seized from two men at Charlotte Douglas International Airport coming in from Los Angeles.

According to search warrants, Los Angeles is a known drug location. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police K9 Cali was taken to sniff a suitcase lineup and hit on two pink suitcases.

Certified in 2018, Cali was trained to detect multiple kinds of drugs.

The suitcases were taken to passenger claim and police say a suspect identified as Kirk Yomarcus picked up one and Jaquavi Washington the other.

Police say they told both men about Cali’s alert and asked to look through the suitcases. When the men refused, officers detained them and the suitcase until a search warrant was issued.

Officers found 28.4 pounds of controlled substances in one suitcase and 33.4 pounds of controlled substances in the other.

