Warm, muggy afternoon brings isolated storms chances before First Alert weekend

Highs will linger in the 80s on Wednesday before cooler temperatures, storm chances increase this weekend.
Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another warm and muggy day is in store with changes on the way for the weekend.

  • Today: Partly sunny, isolated PM showers/storms.
  • Through Friday: More comfortable and slightly cooler.
  • First Alert Weekend: Wet, rounds of rain and storms.

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers and storms will be possible across the region during the afternoon and evening hours with the highest chance in the high country. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 60s.

High temperatures over the next seven days
High temperatures over the next seven days(WBTV First Alert Weather)

It will be slightly cooler and less humid Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm is possible, but most will stay dry. High temperatures will linger in the low 80s.

Starting Saturday, the outlook looks unsettled and wet with periods of rain and storms that continue into Sunday. Rain chances look to stay high from the morning hours to the evening with rainfall accumulations ranging from 1-3 inches.

High temperatures will be near 80 degrees through the weekend.

Checking on the Tropics: Hurricane Earl is currently east of the Bahamas and showing signs of strengthening. While Earl will continue its track to the NE away from the United States, the swells of the storm will produce dangerous rip currents to the Carolina beaches through the weekend.

If you or someone you know is headed to the beach this week or weekend, make sure to pay attention to the warning flags. Swimmers are urged to swim only in beaches protected by lifeguards and only experienced swimmers should enter the surf.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Happy hump day!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

