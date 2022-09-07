Two Kings Casino introduces new sports betting kiosks

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba Two Kings Casino has just taken the next step that will bring sports betting much closer to people in the area. Over 30 kiosks operating 24 hours a day will let you bet on everything from pro to collegiate sports, and everything in between.

Some gamblers at the casino said they spent more money on gas getting to other casinos than they did on the bets they were placing, which made for an expensive hobby. But this is quicker, closer and more convenient.

“I had to go to West Virginia or somewhere else in the United States that had sports betting.”

After retirement, Paul Stafford enjoys throwing a few bucks of disposable income at his favorite team, hoping it pays off big.

“If you get lucky, you can parlay that into a couple of hundred dollars.”

He says not having to make a long road trip to chase his hobby is a welcomed idea, and is glad online betting isn’t allowed.

“I think it becomes too convenient and then you potentially become a slave to the betting,” Stafford said.

“My name is Scott, I’m a big sports better.”

Scott was busy this afternoon laying down the cash hoping for that big score. He says because you have skin in the game, it changes how he watches his favorite teams.

“You feel like you have a bit more of an edge so that’s what makes it more exciting.”

The process itself is actually pretty easy. Put a couple of bucks in the machine, pick your favorite team, and hope for the best.

“I’m very excited about what this brings to our Nation.”

And leaders of the Catawba Indian Nation say it’s good for them too, in the form of good high-paying jobs.

“It’s just a great opportunity for the Catawba Nation,” Trent Troxel of the Catawba Nation Gaming Authority said.

And the Mayor of Kings Mountain certainly has high hopes for the new venture.

“I figure within ten years this will be one of the top five resorts in the state of North Carolina.”

