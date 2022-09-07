Suspect due in court on one-year anniversary of 3-year-old’s death in northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday marks one year since the killing of a 3-year-old Charlotte boy in a drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the suspects fired more than 150 rounds into a home on Richard Rozelle Drive, killing Asiah Figueroa and injuring his 4-year-old sister.

The entire shooting was caught on a neighbor’s video camera.

The viewer-submitted video shows multiple people opening fire on a home of Richard Rozzelle Drive in northwest Charlotte. A 3-year-old died from injuries.

One of three men charged in connection with Figueroa’s killing, Jacob Lanier, is expected in court Wednesday morning.

Lanier is charged with murder, among other counts. Two other suspects, Qua’tonio Stephens and Kaleb Lawrence, are expected in court in October.

To commemorate Figueroa’s memory, a balloon release at Rozzelle’s Landing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in honor of the child.

