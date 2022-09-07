NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Small storm chance Wednesday before a First Alert for more rounds of weekend rain

Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid again today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There’s a small late-day thundershower risk, though most neighborhoods will probably remain dry.

  • Warm 80s today, small storm chance
  • Mostly dry Thursday and Friday
  • First Alert: More rounds of rain this weekend

Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

The end of the work week looks mainly dry with highs in the low to mid-80s both Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead, an unsettled pattern will get re-established over the weekend. We still have plenty of time to fine-tune the forecast, but a First Alert has been added to the weekend, as outdoor plans will likely be disrupted by rain.  

With clouds and rain, highs both Saturday and Sunday will struggle to get out of the 70s. Depending on where heavy rain bands set up, a flash flood risk will likely unfold over the weekend, with areas that received heavy rain on Labor Day perhaps being most prone.

Tropical Update: There are two named storms in the Atlantic and one area to watch over the next two to five days. Hurricane Danielle continues to weaken as it moves through the north Atlantic and category one Hurricane Earl is forecast to become a major hurricane later this week.

No local impacts are expected, but there will likely be large swells, rough surf and strong rip currents along the Carolina beaches right through the weekend.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating 2 stabbings
Army Screenshot
Army in major need of soldiers, offering new incentives to recruits
After closing early following a shooting incident on Wednesday afternoon, Concord Mills Mall...
Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills dies, police confirm
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
Outside 'The Grooming Lady, LLC' in Lincolnton
Multiple animal deaths and violations at pet groomer in Lincolnton; former employee files complaint

Latest News

Small storm chance Wednesday before a First Alert for more rounds of weekend rain
Tuesday evening 9/6/22 weather forecast update
Tuesday evening 9/6/22 weather forecast update
First Alert: Rain chances increase for this weekend
First Alert: Rain chances increase for this weekend
First Alert Weather Weekend Rain Chances
First Alert: Rain chances increase for this weekend