Small storm chance Wednesday before a First Alert for more rounds of weekend rain
Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid again today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There’s a small late-day thundershower risk, though most neighborhoods will probably remain dry.
- Warm 80s today, small storm chance
- Mostly dry Thursday and Friday
- First Alert: More rounds of rain this weekend
The end of the work week looks mainly dry with highs in the low to mid-80s both Thursday and Friday.
Looking ahead, an unsettled pattern will get re-established over the weekend. We still have plenty of time to fine-tune the forecast, but a First Alert has been added to the weekend, as outdoor plans will likely be disrupted by rain.
With clouds and rain, highs both Saturday and Sunday will struggle to get out of the 70s. Depending on where heavy rain bands set up, a flash flood risk will likely unfold over the weekend, with areas that received heavy rain on Labor Day perhaps being most prone.
Tropical Update: There are two named storms in the Atlantic and one area to watch over the next two to five days. Hurricane Danielle continues to weaken as it moves through the north Atlantic and category one Hurricane Earl is forecast to become a major hurricane later this week.
No local impacts are expected, but there will likely be large swells, rough surf and strong rip currents along the Carolina beaches right through the weekend.
Hope you have a great hump day!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
