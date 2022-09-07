Small storm chance Wednesday before a First Alert for more rounds of weekend rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid again today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There’s a small late-day thundershower risk, though most neighborhoods will probably remain dry.

Warm 80s today, small storm chance

Mostly dry Thursday and Friday

First Alert: More rounds of rain this weekend

Get set for another very warm day around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. The humidity level is up as well & that could lead to a stray PM thunderstorm, especially west of I-77. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/1hg5RrV1qW — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 7, 2022

Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

The end of the work week looks mainly dry with highs in the low to mid-80s both Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead, an unsettled pattern will get re-established over the weekend. We still have plenty of time to fine-tune the forecast, but a First Alert has been added to the weekend, as outdoor plans will likely be disrupted by rain.

Rain chances around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area will remain very low today thru Friday, but they start to increase Friday night (especially in western sections) & then kick into high gear over the weekend. Maybe not a total washout, but wet at times for sure #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/tuTznQZ0kt — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 7, 2022

With clouds and rain, highs both Saturday and Sunday will struggle to get out of the 70s. Depending on where heavy rain bands set up, a flash flood risk will likely unfold over the weekend, with areas that received heavy rain on Labor Day perhaps being most prone.

All available model data support a wet pattern around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. What I'm less certain of at this point is just how much rain & when the breaks may occur. Need short-term guidance for that. #ncwx #scwx #cltwx pic.twitter.com/xgq78duJSy — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 7, 2022

Tropical Update: There are two named storms in the Atlantic and one area to watch over the next two to five days. Hurricane Danielle continues to weaken as it moves through the north Atlantic and category one Hurricane Earl is forecast to become a major hurricane later this week.

No local impacts are expected, but there will likely be large swells, rough surf and strong rip currents along the Carolina beaches right through the weekend.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.