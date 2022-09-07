NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Rock Hill claims fraud from Tepper’s real estate company in failed Panthers project

New legal filing says GT Real Estate wanted more public money for less private investment
An incomplete construction site will remind Rock Hill residents of the failed Panthers HQ...
An incomplete construction site will remind Rock Hill residents of the failed Panthers HQ project and the taxpayer dollars that were committed.(WBTV)
By David Hodges
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROC HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday, Rock Hill city council voted to file a new legal complaint against Panther’s owner David Tepper’s Real Estate company in the case of the failed football facility project. The city now claims, Tepper’s company repeatedly failed to provide key financial information that doomed the project and is asking a judge to find the company committed fraud.

The complaint claims Tepper’s GT Real Estate firm had “conflicting financial demands” by wanting more public investment but refusing to backstop the bonds in case the project went south. The city says GT Real Estate wanted $225 million in bond proceeds but was only willing to contribute $500 million in private investments.

Throughout the process, the city claims GT Real Estate failed to provid financial information that would back those bonds.

“the duality of GTRE’s demand for $225 million in bond proceeds while only committing to $500 million in private investment was problematic without GTRE providing additional documentation for the bond story, additional backstop, material additional security, accelerated construction or increased private investment commitments, which GTRE steadfastly failed or refused to provide,” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit claims that GT Real Estate’s breach of contract demonstrates the company had fraudulent intent.

The lawsuit claims GTRE breached the Financing Construction and Administration Agreement “by failing or refusing to cooperate, communicate, perform further acts, execute and deliver necessary documents and act reasonably and expeditiously, in a timely and complete manner.”

“The circumstances surrounding GTRE’s breach as described herein demonstrate that GTRE had fraudulent intent,” the city claims in the lawsuit.

The city is seeking a jury trial and is demanding actual damages of $20 million, comensatory and punitive damages, and rights to the property now controlled by GTRE.

WBTV reached out to both Rock Hill and Tepper Sports and Entertainment. A spokesperson for GT Real Estate declined comment. Rock Hill has not responded.

This court filing comes after GT Real Estate offered a new bankruptcy settlement plan that would compensate the city $20 million of debt by selling the facility property.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A paralyzed man said he was left in Atrium Main's emergency room for several hours with little...
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
Breaking News
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating 2 stabbings
Army Screenshot
Army in major need of soldiers, offering new incentives to recruits
Outside 'The Grooming Lady, LLC' in Lincolnton
Multiple animal deaths and violations at pet groomer in Lincolnton; former employee files complaint
Alexander Peets bought a solar system from Pink Energy but now says it isn't working. He has a...
NC solar power company faces investigation, lawsuits and hundreds of customer complaints

Latest News

A gas leak at Bethware Elementary School caused it to be evacuated on Wednesday.
Elementary school in Cleveland County evacuated after gas leak, officials confirm
C.C. Griffin Middle School ESL teacher Natalia Mejia has been selected as the 2022-23 Cabarrus...
Cabarrus County Schools names Beginning Teacher of the Year
The chase ended as a foot pursuit near W. Innes and S. Fulton Streets.
Chase ends with crash in downtown Salisbury
New sportsbook opens up in Kings Mountain
Catawba County casino opens sportsbook ahead of NFL season