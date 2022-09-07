NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Pink Cupcake Thriver: Maren Coffman

For those not familiar, MBC means your breast cancer spreads and it might be livable, but it’s not curable. You don’t “Survive” it. You are fighting for life, for always.
Pink Cupcake Thriver
Pink Cupcake Thriver(Family Photo)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Little lesson on the difference between “Survivor” and “Thriver.”

Maren Coffman, from Charlotte, is a “Thriver.” She was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 44. At the end of her 5-year course of treatment, she had severe back pain that was eventually diagnosed as metastatic breast cancer (MBC). It was widespread. Found in her liver, brain, bones, lymph nodes, and bone marrow.

For those not familiar, MBC means your breast cancer spreads and it might be livable, but it’s not curable. You don’t “Survive” it. You are fighting for life, for always.

We don’t call these women, “Survivors.” In the breast cancer world, we call these women, “Thrivers.” (It is a relatively newer term.)

”Everything about my life changed in an instant,” Maren says. “I am a professor of nursing at UNC Charlotte and can no longer work. I miss work terribly since it was a part of my identity, and I worked hard to get my PhD and earn Professor status. I have a supportive husband and four children including 21-year-old twins in college, and 13-and-16-year-old boys. I can’t think too much about leaving my husband a widower, and all of the milestones I might miss in my children’s lives.”

Maren says through her journey, she has been surprised to learn even though MBC kills countless women, it is poorly understood.

”We often feel invisible,” she said. “We are shunned in the breast cancer community, and the disease is very lonely. Many of us are working to raise awareness and provide support to those of us living with MBC. I will be at the Pink Cupcake Walk on October 1st.”

So when we say our walk supports “Survivors, Thrivers, and Fighters,” that’s what we mean.

GO HERE TO SIGN UP and join Maren, and many others like her >> https://tinyurl.com/PCWTeamMolly

In the interest of full transparency, my mom was a “Thriver.” Ultimately, she didn’t survive. I’ve gotten better at just typing it out as fact, but she died of Metastatic Breast Cancer in 2017. She’d been a “Survivor” first—for 25 amazingly long years—then it popped back up and spread through her body.

Again, SIGN UP HERE >> https://tinyurl.com/PCWTeamMolly

Thank you, Maren, for reminding us how many different versions of breast cancer there can be.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
The crash happened at 6:13 p.m. on Sunday.
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
Breaking News
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating 2 stabbings
Army Screenshot
Army in major need of soldiers, offering new incentives to recruits
After closing early following a shooting incident on Wednesday afternoon, Concord Mills Mall...
Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills dies, police confirm

Latest News

After a couple years of cancellations because of the pandemic—Matthews Alive came back and in a...
Matthews Alive wraps up Monday, helping businesses all weekend
WBTV spoke to Barbara Taylor, director of the Matthews Heritage Museum, to learn more about the...
Historian talks town history as thousands gather for Matthews Alive festival
Jennifer Taylor
Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Fight cancer, keep your hair
Dorothy Counts Pt. 1
The Courage of Dorothy Counts Part 1