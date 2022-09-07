NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Person hospitalized after sexual assault in southeast Charlotte, officials say

The victim was transported to Novant Matthews with minor injuries, Medic said.
A person was taken to the hospital after an alleged sexual assault in southeast Charlotte.
A person was taken to the hospital after an alleged sexual assault in southeast Charlotte.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was taken to the hospital after they were sexually assaulted on Wednesday, officials have confirmed.

The incident happened near McAlpine Creek Park, police said.

Medic confirmed earlier in the day that the victim suffered minor injuries.

CMPD is holding a briefing Wednesday afternoon where more information will be shared.

Related: Former Myers Park HS student files lawsuit over handling of reported rape, sexual assault

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A paralyzed man said he was left in Atrium Main's emergency room for several hours with little...
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
Breaking News
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating 2 stabbings
Army Screenshot
Army in major need of soldiers, offering new incentives to recruits
Outside 'The Grooming Lady, LLC' in Lincolnton
Multiple animal deaths and violations at pet groomer in Lincolnton; former employee files complaint
Alexander Peets bought a solar system from Pink Energy but now says it isn't working. He has a...
NC solar power company faces investigation, lawsuits and hundreds of customer complaints

Latest News

"It’s kind of the ultimate doggie paradise here," said owner Dana Coulter.
Kannapolis Dog World needs to raise a lot of money to avoid closure
A gas leak at Bethware Elementary School caused it to be evacuated on Wednesday.
Elementary school in Cleveland County evacuated after gas leak, officials confirm
An incomplete construction site will remind Rock Hill residents of the failed Panthers HQ...
Rock Hill claims fraud from Tepper’s real estate company in failed Panthers project
C.C. Griffin Middle School ESL teacher Natalia Mejia has been selected as the 2022-23 Cabarrus...
Cabarrus County Schools names Beginning Teacher of the Year