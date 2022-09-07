Person hospitalized after sexual assault in southeast Charlotte, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was taken to the hospital after they were sexually assaulted on Wednesday, officials have confirmed.

The incident happened near McAlpine Creek Park, police said.

Medic confirmed earlier in the day that the victim suffered minor injuries.

CMPD is holding a briefing Wednesday afternoon where more information will be shared.

