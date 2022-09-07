North Wilkesboro Speedway announces cancellation of October dirt races

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After a triumphant return to racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the month of August, the track announced Wednesday that its planned October dirt races will no longer happen.

As a continued part of the ‘Racetrack Revival,’ North Wilkesboro had planned to transition from racing on asphalt to dirt, just as the track was when it originally opened in 1947.

Statement from XR Events CEO Barry Braun on the cancelation of October's dirt racing events at North Wilkesboro Speedway: pic.twitter.com/ZZ1D3xUX5h — Racetrack Revival North Wilkesboro (@RTRevival) September 7, 2022

Track officials said the cancellation comes after they came to realize that the conversion process could not happen fast enough to “produce the racing product fans and competitors deserve.”

Officials also said that anyone who purchased season tickets or individual tickets to an October event will receive refunds of the appropriate amount. For further questions regarding tickets, you can contact tickets@racexr.com.

The announcement said that once further renovations are completed, the speedway “looks forward to returning to racing” at the historic racetrack.

Previously, supply chain issues caused the cancellation of events at the track during its August sessions.

