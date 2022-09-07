NC DHHS Flu
New hospital opens to patients in Fort Mill, S.C.

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – People living in Fort Mill will no longer have to drive to Charlotte or Rock Hill to seek hospital care.

Piedmont Medical Center, which is located at the intersection of S.C. 160 and U.S. 21, is now open to patients.

The 200,000-square-foot building has 100 beds, a full emergency department, operating rooms, an intensive care unit, and labor and delivery suites.

Once up to full staff, Piedmont Medical will employ about 500 people.

“When minutes matter in healthcare, it’s important to have a facility that’s close by. We’re giving people an access point in the community from a hospital perspective that they didn’t have before,” CEO Chris Mitchell previously said.

It’s not just the growing Fort Mill community that will be served. Other nearby towns like Tega Cay and Indian land will also benefit from having the hospital nearby.

