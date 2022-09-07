‘My baby got shot’: 911 calls from east Charlotte shooting that hurt 4-year-old released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have released the 911 calls that followed a drive-by shooting last week in east Charlotte that seriously hurt a 4-year-old.

The shooting happened on Wallace Road, near Parkwood Apartments, on Aug. 29. The 911 call can be hard to listen to, as a family member pleads for help after the child was shot.

“Oh my God, hurry up. Please send someone, my baby got shot. Please hurry up. Please hurry up,” the caller says.

The dispatcher then asks the caller how many shots they heard.

“I heard a lot of shots. I was in the house. I just saw people running,” the caller says.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released pictures last week of the car they say was involved.

UPDATE: Detectives are requesting the public's help with identifying the suspect in this case. A suspect vehicle is caught on surveillance footage. The vehicle is extremely weathered with extensive sun damage to the hood and trunk. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/lzTNTB6XMo — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 31, 2022

According to authorities, a man inside that car drove into a parking lot and began shooting into a building, then drove away.

The car has extreme sun damage to the hood and trunk and there’s damage to the driver-side door fender and to the passenger door on the back right.

Anyone who recognizes the car or knows anything about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

