‘My baby got shot’: 911 calls from east Charlotte shooting that hurt 4-year-old released

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released pictures last week of the car they say was involved.
According to CMPD, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 7100 block of Wallace Road, near Parkwood Apartments, in southeast Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have released the 911 calls that followed a drive-by shooting last week in east Charlotte that seriously hurt a 4-year-old.

The shooting happened on Wallace Road, near Parkwood Apartments, on Aug. 29. The 911 call can be hard to listen to, as a family member pleads for help after the child was shot.

“Oh my God, hurry up. Please send someone, my baby got shot. Please hurry up. Please hurry up,” the caller says.

The dispatcher then asks the caller how many shots they heard.

“I heard a lot of shots. I was in the house. I just saw people running,” the caller says.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released pictures last week of the car they say was involved.

According to authorities, a man inside that car drove into a parking lot and began shooting into a building, then drove away.

The car has extreme sun damage to the hood and trunk and there’s damage to the driver-side door fender and to the passenger door on the back right.

Anyone who recognizes the car or knows anything about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

