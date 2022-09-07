Motel Soap concert to benefit Meals On Wheels Rowan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Motel Soap, a Salisbury classic rock band, will host a Meals on Wheels Rowan Benefit Concert on Saturday, September 10th at the Meroney Theater starting at 7:00 p.m.

Motel Soap and Meals on Wheels Rowan will celebrate 45 years of Meals on Wheels Rowan with an evening of fun and great music featuring Motel Soap vocalist Lonnie Carpenter, Donna McMillan, and Elizabeth Cooke and the Motel Soap Horns.

The last Motel Soap Benefit Concert for Meals on Wheels Rowan was hosted in January 2019. Motel Soap vocalist, Lonnie Carpenter said, “we are thrilled to finally get the chance to throw this wonderful event. We have all worked hard the past two years to plan this concert, and after cancelling and rescheduling the past two concerts due to Covid, we are so excited that it is finally happening.”

VIP tickets are available with a $45 donation and include center orchestra seating, a beverage ticket, and a novelty light-up tambourine. New Sarum Brewing and Cheerwine will sponsor the liquid refreshments and Meals on Wheels will offer snacks for a donation. General admission tickets are available for a minimum $10 donation. Reserve your seats online at www.mowrowan.org/motelsoap or call Meals on Wheels Rowan at 704-633-0352. All proceeds go directly towards providing nutritious meals and more to homebound seniors in need.

Cindy Fink, Meals on Wheels Rowan Executive Director, said “we originally planned for the Motel Soap Concert to kick off our 45th Anniversary celebration, but this is still a special celebration of our now 46 years serving homebound seniors in our community. We are delighted to have wonderful sponsors for the Motel Soap Concert. Our thanks to Hayes and Susan Smith, Carrol Fisher Construction, Fisher Realty, Godley’s Garden Center.

Steve and Celia Jarrett, Darryl and Barbara Corriher, Jay and Sharon Whittington, Dennis and Kathy Ingold and Ben and Eva White. We are also grateful for this partnership with the members of Motel Soap. Saturday the 10th will be a night of fun and great music. Where else can you have fun and know your contribution is feeding the homebound seniors of Rowan County? "

