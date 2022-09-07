NC DHHS Flu
Mecklenburg County receives updated COVID-19 booster shots

The booster is a combination of the old vaccine and a new one aimed at the new, more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.5.
An overnight check of Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 dashboard showed the BA.5 variant is responsible for about 75% of cases right now.
By WBTV Web Staff and Mary Calkins
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County residents could start getting the updated COVID-19 booster as soon as Wednesday.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the new booster, which has already been seen available at places like Walgreens and CVS.

The booster is a combination of the old vaccine and a new one aimed at the new, more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.5.

An overnight check of Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 dashboard showed the BA.5 variant is responsible for about 75% of cases right now.

Mecklenburg County Public Health director Dr. Raynard Washington provided an update on those boosters during a call. He said the health department got 1,100 boosters this week.

According to Washington, the boosters are recommended for anyone who has already received their primary COVID-19 shots and booster at least two months ago.

“Everyone should get a new booster. Everyone is eligible if they’re over the age of 12, specifically,” Washington said. “This is not approved for those under the age of 12.”

Of those doses the county received, some were transferred to StarMed’s Central Avenue and Tuckaseegee Road locations.

StarMed tweeted Monday they have a limited supply and will post when they’re ready to administer them.

