Meck County jail confirms first monkeypox case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, the Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says.

According to MCSO, an inmate was seen during a scheduled health and physical examination where they were diagnosed.

MCSO implemented a monkeypox protocol in early August in consultation with the contracted healthcare services provider (Wellpath) to align with best practices and CDC guidelines for the high-risk congregate setting of a detention environment.

The isolation protocols have been very effective at mitigating the spread and ensuring the health and well-being of detention center residents.

“We are continually evaluating our protocols and working diligently to keep everyone safe,” said Sheriff McFadden. “MCSO will continue to be cautious and deliberate to keep everyone in our custody healthy and safe.”

