Jury convicts man on sex crimes charges involving children

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A week-long trial in a Rowan County courtroom ended with a guilty verdict on Tuesday for a man accused of sex crimes involving children.

Alejandro Gonzales Lopez, 44, was charged with first degree statutory rape, statutory sex offense, and taking indecent liberties with a child in January, 2020. The investigation began in 2019 when medical personnel reported evidence of sexual abuse to the Department of Social Services.

The case involving Lopez was conducted by investigators with the Salisbury Police Department.

The two victims were known to Lopez. The crimes occurred between 2007 and 2017.

Lopez was found guilty of two counts of statutory rape, two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, and three counts of a statutory sex offense.

