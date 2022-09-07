First Alert: Scatter showers with more rain expected over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Isolated rain showers and storms are possible for Thursday and Friday, with more widespread rain and storm chances for the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s through Friday, with upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday: isolated shower or storm, with highs in the lower 80s.

First Alert Weekend: Widespread rain showers and storms develop.

Milder weekend, with highs in the upper 70s.

A few isolated rain showers or storms are possible into early tonight with overnight low temperatures ranging from the upper 60s in the piedmont to mid-50s in the mountains. Patchy fog will be possible in some valleys.

Thursday and Friday will feature isolated storms, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s for the mountains.

FIRST ALERT: A better chance for more widespread rain showers will develop this weekend, with isolated storms possible as well. Temperatures will be milder, with highs in the upper 70s for the piedmont, and upper 60s for the mountains. Stay tuned to more WBTV Weather updates through the week, as rain chances could impact weekend outdoor activities, such at Charlotte FC’s match at 1pm Saturday, and the Carolina Panthers game at 1pm on Sunday.

Weekend Forecast (WBTV)

Scattered rain showers will linger into Monday, with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A cold front will move through the region Monday night into early Tuesday, with just some isolated rain possible for Tuesday.

Drier weather develops for Wednesday and Thursday of next week, with highs generally in the lower 80s.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Earl is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by later this week, which would be the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricane Earl will stay out to sea and away from the U.S. coast, yet large swells, a rough surf, and dangerous rip currents are expected to develop along the Carolina coast this weekend. Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings. Swimmers are urged to swim only in beaches protected by lifeguards, and only experienced swimmers should enter the surf.

Hurricane Danielle will meander in the northern Atlantic Ocean this week, and may bring impacts to the European coast by early next week. We are also closely monitoring a weather disturbance in the Eastern Atlantic that is expected to become a tropical depression this week.

Keep your rain gear with you this weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

